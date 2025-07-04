Skanska Invests SEK 1.4 Billion in Solna Link Expansion

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Skanska AB ( ($SE:SKA.B) ) has provided an update.

Skanska is investing approximately SEK 1.4 billion in the second phase of the Solna Link office building in Solna, Sweden. This phase will include a twelve-story structure with around 21,000 square meters of leasable space, featuring amenities such as a gym, conference rooms, and dining options. The project aims for high sustainability standards with LEED Platinum certification and is set to begin construction in August 2025, with completion expected by the second quarter of 2027. This development is part of the ongoing growth in the Solna Station area, which is becoming a significant public transport hub with a new subway line opening in 2028.

More about Skanska AB

Skanska Group is one of the world’s largest construction and project development companies, with 2024 revenue totaling SEK 177 billion. They operate in select markets across the Nordics, Europe, and the USA, focusing on creating innovative and sustainable solutions that promote healthy living.

Average Trading Volume: 789,833

Current Market Cap: SEK91.48B

