Sivota Plc Announces Delisting from London Stock Exchange

Sivota Plc ( (GB:SIV) ) has issued an update.

Sivota Plc has announced its intention to delist from the London Stock Exchange due to challenges in raising capital from public markets and significant changes in the geopolitical and economic environment. The delisting, expected to take effect on August 19, 2025, will result in the absence of a formal market for trading shares and the removal of regulatory and financial reporting obligations associated with a public listing, impacting shareholder protections and disclosures.

Sivota Plc is an investment vehicle focused on acquiring and scaling technology-led businesses in Israel. The company aims to deploy growth capital into high-potential businesses and deliver shareholder value through strategic investment and operational support.

