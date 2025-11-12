SiteMinder Announces Director’s Change in Securities Interest

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

SiteMinder Limited ( (AU:SDR) ) has issued an announcement.

SiteMinder Limited announced a change in the interests of its director, Sankar Narayan, with the expiration of 37,687 options. This update reflects the ongoing management of equity interests within the company, potentially impacting the director’s stake and aligning with broader corporate governance practices.

The most recent analyst rating on (AU:SDR) stock is a Hold with a A$6.50 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on SiteMinder Limited stock, see the AU:SDR Stock Forecast page.

More about SiteMinder Limited

SiteMinder Limited operates in the technology industry, providing cloud-based software solutions for the hotel sector. The company’s primary products include hotel management and distribution platforms, which help hotels increase their online visibility and streamline operations.

Average Trading Volume: 1,252,082

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: A$1.87B

