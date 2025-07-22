Sisram Medical Unveils AI-Powered Skincare System in U.S.

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Sisram Medical Ltd. ( (HK:1696) ) has issued an announcement.

Sisram Medical Ltd has announced the launch of Universkin, an AI-powered personalized medical-grade skincare system, in the U.S. market through its subsidiary Alma Lasers Ltd. This product utilizes AI-assisted software to provide tailored skincare formulations, marking a significant step in personalized skincare treatment. The company anticipates that this launch will enhance its product portfolio, boost market competitiveness, and serve as a new revenue driver, setting the stage for a global rollout.

Sisram Medical Ltd, incorporated in Israel, operates in the medical technology industry and is known for its innovative healthcare solutions. The company focuses on developing advanced medical devices and systems, with a particular emphasis on personalized skincare and laser technologies.

