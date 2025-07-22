Sirnaomics Announces Director Resignation and Plans for Succession

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Sirnaomics Ltd. ( (HK:2257) ) has provided an update.

Sirnaomics Ltd. announced the resignation of Dr. Cheung Hoi Yu from his roles as an independent non-executive director and various committee positions, effective October 18, 2025. Dr. Yu is stepping down to focus on other commitments, and the company is actively seeking suitable candidates to fill the resulting vacancies to maintain compliance with listing regulations.

More about Sirnaomics Ltd.

Sirnaomics Ltd. is a biotechnology company focused on developing RNAi therapeutics. The company is incorporated in the Cayman Islands and is listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange.

Average Trading Volume: 404,000

Technical Sentiment Signal: Hold

Current Market Cap: HK$674.1M

Learn more about 2257 stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue