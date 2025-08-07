Sirius Real Estate Reports Dividend Reinvestment Plan Results

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Sirius Real Estate ( (GB:SRE) ) just unveiled an update.

Sirius Real Estate Limited announced the results of its Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRIP) for the six months ended 31 March 2025. Shareholders in both the UK and South Africa elected to receive their dividends in the form of shares rather than cash, with 540,336 shares purchased in the UK and 2,944,999 shares in South Africa. This decision did not alter the company’s total issued share capital, which remains at 1,513,175,644 shares. The cash dividend payout amounted to €46.5 million, with €42.2 million paid in cash and €4.3 million satisfied through shares. The announcement reflects a strategic move to maintain shareholder engagement and optimize capital allocation.

The most recent analyst rating on (GB:SRE) stock is a Buy with a £1.10 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Sirius Real Estate stock, see the GB:SRE Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on GB:SRE Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, GB:SRE is a Outperform.

Sirius Real Estate’s strong financial performance, strategic corporate events, and attractive valuation contribute significantly to its high score. Technical indicators show positive momentum, although caution is advised due to potential overbought signals. The company’s proactive growth strategies and solid dividend yield further enhance its investment appeal.

More about Sirius Real Estate

Sirius Real Estate Limited operates in the real estate industry, focusing on owning and managing business parks, offices, and industrial complexes. The company primarily serves the UK and South African markets, providing flexible and cost-effective workspace solutions.

Average Trading Volume: 3,650,925

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: £1.57B

