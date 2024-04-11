Siren Gold Plans New Securities Issue

Siren Gold Ltd (AU:SNG) has released an update.

Siren Gold Limited has announced a proposed issuance of 2.5 million unquoted options and ordinary fully paid shares, exercisable at $0.10 each and expiring three years from the issue date, planned for May 15, 2024. The announcement, aimed at investors on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX), indicates Siren Gold’s strategy to raise capital through the placement of new securities.

