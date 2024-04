Siren Gold Ltd (AU:SNG) has released an update.

Siren Gold Limited has announced a new securities issuance, proposing to issue a maximum of 2.5 million unquoted options at $0.10 each, set to expire three years from the date of issue. The planned issue date is targeted for May 15, 2024, indicating an upcoming opportunity for investors to engage with the company’s expanding financial activities.

