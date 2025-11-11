Siren Gold Limited Issues Shares with Compliance Assurance

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

The latest announcement is out from Siren Gold Ltd ( (AU:SNG) ).

Siren Gold Limited has announced the issuance of fully paid ordinary shares without disclosure under Part 6D.2 of the Corporations Act 2001. The company has complied with relevant provisions and assures that there is no undisclosed information that investors would expect in a disclosure document, indicating a transparent approach to its operations.

More about Siren Gold Ltd

Siren Gold Limited operates in the mining industry, focusing on the exploration and development of gold resources. The company is primarily engaged in identifying and extracting gold deposits, aiming to enhance its market presence in the gold mining sector.

Average Trading Volume: 1,625,836

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: A$31.49M

