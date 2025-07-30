Siren Gold Limited Advances Key Projects Amid Rising Gold and Antimony Prices

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Siren Gold Ltd ( (AU:SNG) ) has issued an announcement.

Siren Gold Limited’s quarterly report highlights significant developments in its key projects, including the Sams Creek gold project, which has a Mineral Resource Estimate of 953koz. The company is awaiting a decision on a mining permit application and plans to update its Mineral Resource Estimate and Scoping Study by Q3 2026. The Langdons project revealed promising gold and antimony grades, while the Queen Charlotte project, home to New Zealand’s largest historic antimony mine, underscores the strategic importance of antimony as a critical metal. The report also notes the rising prices of gold and antimony, emphasizing their critical role in energy transition and high-tech industries.

More about Siren Gold Ltd

Siren Gold Limited is a New Zealand-focused explorer in the gold and antimony industry, with key projects in the upper South Island. The company is involved in the Sams Creek gold project, Langdons antimony-gold project, and Queen Charlotte antimony-gold project. Siren holds a 17% share in Rua Gold Limited, maintaining investment in the Reefton goldfield and exposure to Rua’s Glamorgan Project.

Average Trading Volume: 484,104

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: A$11.39M

