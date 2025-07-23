Sipa Resources Advances Gold Exploration with New Drilling Approvals

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

The latest announcement is out from Sipa Resources Limited ( (AU:SRI) ).

Sipa Resources Limited reported on its recent activities, highlighting the completion of a reverse circulation (RC) drill program at Nuckulla Hill and the receipt of necessary approvals for further drilling at Tunkillia North and Nuckulla Hill. The company also completed a heritage survey and confirmed historical gold anomalies through calcrete sampling. Additionally, Sipa is refining its projects and has secured a significant placement of A$1.6 million to support ongoing operations. The retirement of Director Rick Yeates and a cash position of $0.9 million as of June 2025 were also noted.

Sipa Resources Limited is a company operating in the mining industry, focusing on gold exploration projects. Its primary activities include the acquisition and development of gold projects, with a market focus on regions in South Australia and Western Australia.

