Sinovac Biotech Adjourns Shareholder Meeting Amid PIPE Shares Dispute

Sinovac Biotech ( (SVA) ) has provided an announcement.

On July 9, 2025, Sinovac Biotech’s Board of Directors announced the adjournment of a Special Meeting of Shareholders due to ongoing litigation concerning the validity of PIPE shares issued in 2018. The Eastern Caribbean Court of Appeal granted a temporary stay on an injunction that restricted these shares from voting, pending a final court decision. Despite the legal challenges, Sinovac remains committed to protecting shareholder rights and maximizing value, including distributing a special cash dividend and exploring a future listing on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange.

Sinovac Biotech’s overall score reflects its strong liquidity and balance sheet, offset by poor financial performance and lack of earnings. The technical indicators suggest neutrality, and the valuation appears unattractive due to the negative P/E ratio.

More about Sinovac Biotech

Sinovac Biotech Ltd. is a China-based biopharmaceutical company specializing in the research, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of vaccines for human infectious diseases. Its product portfolio includes vaccines for COVID-19, hepatitis A, enterovirus 71, influenza, and more. Sinovac’s COVID-19 vaccine, CoronaVac®, is approved in over 60 countries, and the company continues to explore global market opportunities.

Average Trading Volume: 8,227

Technical Sentiment Signal: Hold

Current Market Cap: $460.3M

