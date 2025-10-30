Sinotruk Ji’nan Truck Co., Ltd. Reports Strong Financial Growth for 2025

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Sinotruk Hong Kong ( (HK:3808) ) has issued an announcement.

Sinotruk Ji’nan Truck Co., Ltd., a subsidiary of Sinotruk (Hong Kong) Limited, reported its unaudited financial results for the nine months ending September 30, 2025. The company achieved a revenue of RMB 40.49 billion, marking a significant increase from the previous year’s RMB 33.59 billion. The net profit also rose to RMB 1.49 billion from RMB 1.25 billion, reflecting strong operational performance. These results underscore Sinotruk’s robust market position and potential for continued growth in the truck manufacturing sector.

The most recent analyst rating on (HK:3808) stock is a Buy with a HK$29.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Sinotruk Hong Kong stock, see the HK:3808 Stock Forecast page.

More about Sinotruk Hong Kong

Sinotruk (Hong Kong) Limited operates in the automotive industry, focusing on manufacturing and selling trucks. Its subsidiary, Sinotruk Ji’nan Truck Co., Ltd., is listed on the Shenzhen Stock Exchange in China.

Average Trading Volume: 4,071,899

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$70.07B

See more insights into 3808 stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue