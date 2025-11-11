Sinotruk Announces Voluntary Liquidation of Finance Subsidiary

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Sinotruk Hong Kong ( (HK:3808) ) has shared an update.

Sinotruk (Hong Kong) Limited announced the voluntary liquidation of its subsidiary, Sinotruk Finance Co, following approval from the National Financial Regulatory Administration. The liquidation process, effective from November 10, 2025, will not adversely affect the financial position and business operations of the Sinotruk Group.

More about Sinotruk Hong Kong

Sinotruk (Hong Kong) Limited is a company incorporated in Hong Kong, primarily involved in the manufacturing and distribution of heavy-duty trucks and related components. The company focuses on providing transportation solutions and has a significant presence in the commercial vehicle industry.

