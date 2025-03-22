Sinopharm Group Reports Decline in 2024 Earnings

Sinopharm Group Co., Ltd. Unsponsored ADR Class H ( (SHTDY) ) has released its Q4 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Sinopharm Group Co., Ltd. Unsponsored ADR Class H presented to its investors.

Sinopharm Group Co., Ltd. is a leading company in the healthcare sector, primarily engaged in the distribution of pharmaceutical and medical devices across China, with a significant presence in the medical supply chain industry.

In its latest earnings report, Sinopharm Group Co., Ltd. highlighted the financial performance of its subsidiary, China National Medical Device Co., Ltd. (CNMDC), for the year ended December 31, 2024. The report reflects a challenging year for the company, with notable declines in key financial metrics.

The company reported a 7.75% decrease in revenue, amounting to RMB 76.7 billion, compared to the previous year. Operating profit experienced a significant drop of 53.02%, while total comprehensive income attributable to owners of the parent company fell by 60.88%. Additionally, the net cash flow from operating activities turned negative, indicating a substantial decline of 285.26% from the previous year.

Despite the downturn in financial performance, the company saw a 6.69% increase in total assets, reaching RMB 61.7 billion, and a modest rise in total equity attributable to owners of the parent company by 2.17%. These figures suggest a cautious yet stable asset growth amidst a challenging economic environment.

Looking ahead, Sinopharm Group Co., Ltd. remains focused on navigating the current market challenges while leveraging its strong asset base to explore strategic opportunities for growth and stability in the healthcare sector.

