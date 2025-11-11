Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Appoints New General Manager

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Discover how TipRanks' ETF AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions

AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions Explore ETFs TipRanks' users love and see what insights the ETF AI Analyst reveals about the ones you follow.

Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Co ( (HK:0338) ) just unveiled an update.

Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Company Limited has announced the appointment of Mr. Lu Zhiyong as the new general manager and his nomination as a non-independent director, pending approval at the upcoming extraordinary general meeting. Mr. Lu’s extensive experience in safety, environmental protection, and project management is expected to strengthen the company’s operational capabilities and industry standing.

The most recent analyst rating on (HK:0338) stock is a Hold with a HK$1.50 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Co stock, see the HK:0338 Stock Forecast page.

More about Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Co

Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Company Limited is a joint stock company incorporated in China, operating in the petrochemical industry. The company focuses on refining and chemical production, contributing to energy efficiency and environmental protection.

Average Trading Volume: 14,501,975

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$26.71B

For a thorough assessment of 0338 stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue