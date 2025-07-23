Sino Oil & Gas Holdings Receives Additional Resumption Guidance Amid Continued Trading Suspension

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

The latest announcement is out from Sino Oil & Gas Holdings Ltd. ( (HK:0702) ).

Sino Oil & Gas Holdings Ltd. has received additional resumption guidance from the Hong Kong Stock Exchange, which requires the company to re-comply with specific listing rules before resuming trading. The company’s shares have been suspended from trading since March 31, 2025, and will remain so until further notice. The company is responsible for devising an action plan to address the issues causing the suspension, and the Stock Exchange may provide further guidance as needed.

More about Sino Oil & Gas Holdings Ltd.

Sino Oil & Gas Holdings Ltd. is a company incorporated in Bermuda, primarily involved in the oil and gas industry. The company is currently in liquidation and has been managing its affairs through an Official Receiver and Provisional Liquidator.

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: HK$113.7M

Find detailed analytics on 0702 stock on TipRanks' Stock Analysis page.

