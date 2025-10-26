Sino-Ocean Group’s Senior Care Service Agreement with China Life Insurance

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

The latest announcement is out from Sino-Ocean Group Holding ( (HK:3377) ).

Sino-Ocean Group Holding Limited, through its wholly-owned subsidiary Senior Living L’Amore, has entered into a Service Procurement Agreement with China Life Insurance Beijing Branch. This agreement involves providing senior care service benefits to designated customers of China Life Insurance, with a total contract value not exceeding RMB5,500,000. The arrangement constitutes a connected transaction under Hong Kong’s Listing Rules, due to China Life Insurance being a substantial shareholder of Sino-Ocean. This partnership allows eligible policyholders of China Life Insurance to access priority residency, discount benefits, and value-added services in Senior Living L’Amore communities, enhancing the company’s market positioning in the senior care sector.

Sino-Ocean Group Holding Limited is a company incorporated in Hong Kong with limited liability, primarily engaged in real estate development and investment, focusing on providing senior living communities and care services.

