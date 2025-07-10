Sino-Ocean Group Announces Bond Repayment Schedule

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Sino-Ocean Group Holding ( (HK:3377) ) has provided an announcement.

Sino-Ocean Group Holding Limited announced details regarding the repayment of its ‘H18 Sino-Ocean 1′ corporate bonds. The company has set a repayment schedule with a principal repayment date of July 14, 2025, and a repayment percentage of 0.23%. The announcement outlines the terms agreed upon in a bondholders’ meeting, including a grace period for repayment. This move is part of the company’s strategy to manage its debt obligations effectively, impacting its financial stability and stakeholder confidence.

More about Sino-Ocean Group Holding

Sino-Ocean Group Holding Limited is a company incorporated in Hong Kong, operating in the real estate industry. The company, along with its subsidiaries, focuses on property development and management, primarily in China.

Average Trading Volume: 38,552,777

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: HK$997.6M

