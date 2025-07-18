Sino-Ocean Group Announces Bond Repayment Details

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Sino-Ocean Group Holding ( (HK:3377) ) just unveiled an announcement.

Sino-Ocean Group Holding Limited announced details regarding the repayment of its ‘H21 Sino-Ocean 1’ corporate bonds. The company has set a debt registration date of July 21, 2025, and a principal repayment date of July 22, 2025, with a repayment percentage of 0.3%. The announcement outlines the installment repayment plan and emphasizes the grace period terms, which allow the issuer to avoid default if the principal and interest are paid within 30 trading days or if a waiver is obtained from bondholders. This move is significant for stakeholders as it indicates the company’s commitment to meeting its financial obligations and maintaining investor confidence.

Sino-Ocean Group Holding Limited is a company incorporated in Hong Kong, primarily involved in real estate development and investment. The company operates through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Beijing Sino-Ocean Group Holding Limited, focusing on issuing corporate bonds to professional investors.

