Sino Harbour Holdings Announces 2025 AGM and Key Resolutions

Sino Harbour Holdings Group Limited ( (HK:1663) ) has provided an update.

Sino Harbour Holdings Group Limited has announced its upcoming annual general meeting (AGM) scheduled for September 19, 2025, in Hong Kong. The AGM will address several key resolutions, including the re-election of directors, approval of financial statements, and authorization of director remuneration. Additionally, the meeting will consider a special resolution to allow the board to issue additional shares, enhancing the company’s flexibility in capital management. This could impact the company’s market positioning by potentially increasing its share capital and providing more opportunities for investment and growth.

Sino Harbour Holdings Group Limited is a company incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability, and it is listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange. The company primarily engages in real estate development and investment, focusing on residential and commercial properties in China.

Average Trading Volume: 247,489

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: HK$204.5M

