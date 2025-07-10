Sino Biopharmaceutical’s New Breast Cancer Treatment Gains Regulatory Acceptance

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Sino Biopharmaceutical ( (HK:1177) ) just unveiled an update.

Sino Biopharmaceutical Limited has announced the acceptance of its new indication application for the marketing of Culmerciclib Capsule, a CDK2/4/6 inhibitor, in combination with fulvestrant injection for the first-line treatment of HR-positive, HER2-negative advanced breast cancer. This acceptance by the Centre for Drug Evaluation of the National Medical Products Administration of the PRC highlights the potential of this combination therapy in different stages of advanced breast cancer treatment, aligning with authoritative guidelines that recommend such therapies for this common subtype of breast cancer.

Sino Biopharmaceutical Limited is a company incorporated in the Cayman Islands, operating in the pharmaceutical industry. It focuses on the development and marketing of innovative drugs, particularly in the oncology sector, with an emphasis on treatments for various types of cancer.

