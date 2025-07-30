Sino Biopharmaceutical to Receive $300 Million Milestone Payment from Merck Collaboration

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Sino Biopharmaceutical ( (HK:1177) ) has shared an announcement.

Sino Biopharmaceutical Limited announced that its subsidiary, LaNova Medicines, is progressing smoothly with its out-licensing collaboration with Merck & Co., Inc. for the LM-299/MK-2010 PD-1/VEGF Bispecific Antibody. The company is set to receive a US$300 million milestone payment following the successful technology transfer. This collaboration, which grants Merck exclusive global rights for LM-299, includes an upfront payment of US$588 million and potential milestone payments up to US$2.7 billion, highlighting Sino Biopharmaceutical’s strategic positioning in the global pharmaceutical market.

Sino Biopharmaceutical Limited operates in the pharmaceutical industry, focusing on the development, manufacturing, and commercialization of a wide range of biopharmaceutical products. The company is known for its innovative approaches in drug development and has a significant market presence in Asia.

