Sino Biopharmaceutical Gains FDA Approval for Innovative Cancer Drug

Sino Biopharmaceutical ( (HK:1177) ) has shared an announcement.

Sino Biopharmaceutical Limited announced that its subsidiary, LaNova Medicines, has received IND approval from the US FDA for LM-350, an innovative ADC targeting CDH17. This drug shows promise in treating various gastrointestinal tumors, particularly colorectal cancer, and highlights the company’s strong pipeline of ADC products in clinical and preclinical stages, potentially enhancing its industry positioning.

Sino Biopharmaceutical Limited is a company in the pharmaceutical industry, focusing on the development and commercialization of innovative drugs. Its primary products include antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs), with a significant market focus on addressing unmet clinical needs in cancer treatment.

