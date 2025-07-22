Sino Biopharmaceutical Expands with LaNova Medicines Acquisition Update

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Sino Biopharmaceutical ( (HK:1177) ) has provided an update.

Sino Biopharmaceutical Limited has announced a supplemental update regarding its full acquisition of LaNova Medicines. The update includes additional information about the vendors involved in the transaction, such as QM162, Shanghai Jialang, and Summer Starry, which are backed by various venture capital and investment firms. The announcement also provides updated financial information for LaNova Medicines, reflecting the company’s ongoing efforts to strengthen its position in the healthcare industry through strategic acquisitions.

More about Sino Biopharmaceutical

Sino Biopharmaceutical Limited operates in the healthcare industry, focusing on the development, manufacturing, and distribution of pharmaceutical products. The company is known for its significant investments in the biopharmaceutical sector, aiming to enhance its market presence and expand its portfolio in the healthcare domain.

Average Trading Volume: 150,373,886

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$123.4B

