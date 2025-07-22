Sino Biopharmaceutical Advances TQB6411 in Phase I Clinical Trials

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

An update from Sino Biopharmaceutical ( (HK:1177) ) is now available.

Sino Biopharmaceutical Limited has announced the successful first dosing of its self-developed Class 1 innovative drug, TQB6411, in a Phase I clinical trial in China. TQB6411 is a bispecific ADC targeting EGFR/c-Met, showing potential in treating various tumors such as non-small cell lung cancer and colorectal cancer. The drug has completed preclinical evaluations, demonstrating a clear anti-tumor mechanism and manageable toxicity risks. This development places Sino Biopharmaceutical among the leading global cohort in ADC drug development, with several other ADC projects in various stages of clinical trials.

Sino Biopharmaceutical Limited is a company incorporated in the Cayman Islands, focusing on the development of innovative drugs. The company operates within the biopharmaceutical industry, with a market focus on advanced treatments for malignant tumors. It is involved in the research and development of bispecific antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs), targeting various cancer-related proteins.

