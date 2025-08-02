Singapore’s Manufacturing PMI Dips: Market Impact Looms

The Singapore Institute of Purchasing and Materials Management (SIPMM) released its Manufacturing Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) for July today, revealing a dip in the index to 49.9, falling short of the anticipated 50.4. This marks a decline from the previous month’s figure of 50.0, indicating a contraction in the manufacturing sector as it slips below the critical 50-point threshold that separates expansion from contraction.

This unexpected downturn in the PMI could have significant repercussions for Singapore’s stock market. Investors might react cautiously, as the contraction in manufacturing activity suggests potential slowdowns in economic growth, which could affect corporate earnings and investor sentiment. Stocks related to the manufacturing sector might experience increased volatility, and market participants may look for cues from the government or central bank for any supportive measures to bolster the sector. Overall, the PMI’s decline could lead to a more cautious approach among investors, impacting trading activities in the short term.

