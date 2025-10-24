Singapore’s Industrial Output Surges, Defying Expectations

Singapore’s industrial production surged by 16.1% year-on-year, a significant rebound from the previous decline of 9.0%. This marks an absolute increase of 25.1 percentage points, indicating a strong recovery in the industrial sector.

The actual industrial production figure far exceeded the analyst estimate of 0.5%, suggesting a robust industrial activity that may boost investor confidence. This unexpected growth is likely to positively impact manufacturing and export-oriented stocks, as it signals increased demand and production capacity. The market reaction may be more sentiment-driven in the short term, but sustained growth could influence longer-term policy expectations.

