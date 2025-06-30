Sincere Watch (Hong Kong) Limited Updates Nomination Committee

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

The latest update is out from Sincere Watch (Hong Kong) ( (HK:0444) ).

Sincere Watch (Hong Kong) Limited announced changes to its Nomination Committee, effective June 30, 2025. Executive Director Mr. An Muzong has stepped down, and Non-executive Director Ms. Lu Weina has been appointed as a new member. These changes align with the amended Corporate Governance Code and are intended to enhance the company’s governance practices by improving the board’s effectiveness and diversity.

More about Sincere Watch (Hong Kong)

Sincere Watch (Hong Kong) Limited operates in the luxury watch industry, focusing on the distribution and retail of high-end timepieces. The company is positioned in the Hong Kong market and is known for its commitment to quality and luxury.

Average Trading Volume: 1,252,500

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: HK$60.44M

For detailed information about 0444 stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue