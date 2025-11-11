Sinanen Holdings Reports Strong Profit Growth Despite Sales Dip

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst
The latest update is out from SINANEN HOLDINGS CO.LTD. ( (JP:8132) ).
Sinanen Holdings Co., Ltd. reported its consolidated financial results for the six months ended September 30, 2025, showing a slight decrease in net sales by 2.5% compared to the previous year. However, the company experienced significant growth in operating profit, ordinary profit, and profit attributable to owners of the parent, with increases of 186.8%, 196.4%, and 172.8% respectively. This financial performance indicates a strong recovery and improved profitability, potentially enhancing its market position and stakeholder confidence.
The most recent analyst rating on (JP:8132) stock is a Hold with a Yen6698.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on SINANEN HOLDINGS CO.LTD. stock, see the JP:8132 Stock Forecast page.
More about SINANEN HOLDINGS CO.LTD.
Sinanen Holdings Co., Ltd. is a company listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange, primarily engaged in the energy sector. The company offers a range of services and products related to energy solutions, focusing on sustainable and efficient energy management.
Average Trading Volume: 10,738
Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy
Current Market Cap: Yen65.36B
