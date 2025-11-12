Simonds Group Limited Announces AGM Results

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Simonds Group Limited, a company listed on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX:SIO), announced the results of its Annual General Meeting held on November 12, 2025. All resolutions were decided by way of a poll, with key outcomes including the election of the Hon. Michael Sukkar as a director and the approval of a 10% placement facility. The remuneration report resolution was not carried, indicating some shareholder dissent.

