Simonds Group Limited Announces AGM Results

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst
- Discover how TipRanks' ETF AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions
- Explore ETFs TipRanks' users love and see what insights the ETF AI Analyst reveals about the ones you follow.
An announcement from Simonds Group Ltd. ( (AU:SIO) ) is now available.
Simonds Group Limited, a company listed on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX:SIO), announced the results of its Annual General Meeting held on November 12, 2025. All resolutions were decided by way of a poll, with key outcomes including the election of the Hon. Michael Sukkar as a director and the approval of a 10% placement facility. The remuneration report resolution was not carried, indicating some shareholder dissent.
More about Simonds Group Ltd.
Average Trading Volume: 105,765
Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Sell
Current Market Cap: A$52.19M
For detailed information about SIO stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.