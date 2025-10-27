Similarweb Appoints Ran Vered as New CFO

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

An update from Similarweb ( (SMWB) ) is now available.

On October 27, 2025, Similarweb Ltd. announced the appointment of Ran Vered as Chief Financial Officer, effective December 21, 2025. Vered, with over two decades of finance experience, previously served as CFO at Lusha and has held senior roles at other technology firms. His appointment is expected to enhance Similarweb’s executive team as the company focuses on expanding AI-driven data monetization and achieving its long-term financial goals.

Spark’s Take on SMWB Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, SMWB is a Neutral.

Similarweb’s stock score is primarily influenced by its financial performance challenges, including profitability issues and high leverage. The positive earnings call highlights revenue growth and strategic advancements, providing some optimism. Technical analysis shows mixed signals, with short-term momentum but potential resistance. Valuation is a concern due to negative earnings and lack of dividends.

More about Similarweb

Similarweb Ltd. is a leading provider of digital intelligence, offering essential web and app data, analytics, and insights. The company empowers businesses to discover opportunities, identify threats, optimize strategies, acquire customers, and increase monetization through its integrated products powered by advanced technology and comprehensive digital data.

Average Trading Volume: 412,344

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: $729.7M

