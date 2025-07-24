Similarweb Announces 2025 Annual General Meeting Details

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

An update from Similarweb ( (SMWB) ) is now available.

Similarweb Ltd. has announced its 2025 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders, scheduled for August 28, 2025, at its headquarters in Givatayim, Israel. The meeting will cover the re-election and election of directors, the re-appointment of the company’s independent public accounting firm, and a review of the company’s financial statements for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2024. Shareholders of record as of July 23, 2025, are encouraged to participate and vote on the proposals, either in person or by proxy, to ensure their shares are represented.

The most recent analyst rating on (SMWB) stock is a Buy with a $13.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Similarweb stock, see the SMWB Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on SMWB Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, SMWB is a Neutral.

Similarweb’s overall stock score is driven by strong revenue growth and positive cash flow trends, as highlighted in the earnings call. However, challenges with profitability and high leverage, along with a less favorable valuation, weigh down the score. Technical indicators suggest moderate upward momentum, further supporting a cautiously optimistic outlook.

To see Spark’s full report on SMWB stock, click here.

More about Similarweb

Similarweb Ltd. operates in the digital intelligence industry, providing analytics services that offer insights into web traffic and performance. The company focuses on helping businesses understand their market dynamics and improve their online presence.

Average Trading Volume: 588,979

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: $761.2M

For a thorough assessment of SMWB stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue