Simbhaoli Sugars Faces Financial Defaults Amid Insolvency Proceedings

Simbhaoli Sugars Limited has disclosed defaults on the payment of interest and repayment of principal amounts on loans from banks and financial institutions for the quarter and year ending March 31, 2025. The company is under Corporate Insolvency Resolution Process (CIRP) as per the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code 2016, following an order from the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT), with an interim resolution professional appointed to manage operations. An appeal against this order is pending, with the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) allowing the interim resolution professional to continue managing the company’s operations.

Simbhaoli Sugars Limited operates in the sugar industry, focusing on the production and sale of sugar and related products. The company is involved in the processing of sugarcane to produce sugar, ethanol, and other by-products, catering primarily to the domestic market.

