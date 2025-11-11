SIM Technology Group Sees October Revenue Surge Amid Yearly Decline

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

SIM Technology Group ( (HK:2000) ) has shared an announcement.

SIM Technology Group Limited reported a significant increase in its unaudited monthly revenue for October 2025, driven by a 44.2% rise in core business revenue compared to September 2025, attributed to adjustments in delivery schedules by customers. Despite this monthly growth, the company’s total unaudited revenue for the ten months ending October 2025 showed a 7.3% decline compared to the same period last year, indicating challenges in maintaining consistent year-over-year growth.

The most recent analyst rating on (HK:2000) stock is a Hold with a HK$0.50 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on SIM Technology Group stock, see the HK:2000 Stock Forecast page.

More about SIM Technology Group

SIM Technology Group Limited operates in the technology industry, focusing on the original design manufacturing of handsets, IoT terminals, and automotive intelligent products. The company also engages in property management as part of its non-core business activities.

Average Trading Volume: 432,915

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$779.5M

Find detailed analytics on 2000 stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

