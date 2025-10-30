Silverco Mining Unveils Promising Drilling Results at Cusi Property

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Quetzal Copper Corp ( (TSE:SICO) ) has shared an update.

Silverco Mining Ltd has announced significant assay results from its 2024 diamond drill program at the Cusi Property, which indicate a substantial increase in the size and grade potential of the mineralized system. The results, including a notable discovery of 519 g/t AgEq over 3.2 metres at the Eduwiges Extension, suggest that the property could support a higher-grade production profile upon a planned restart in 2026. The company is advancing a 15,000-metre drill program in 2025 to further explore these findings, with initial results expected later in the year. This development could significantly enhance Silverco’s industry positioning by potentially expanding its resource base and restarting operations.

More about Quetzal Copper Corp

Quetzal Copper Corp, operating as Silverco Mining Ltd, is a mining company focused on the exploration and development of mineral properties. The company primarily deals with silver mining and is actively engaged in expanding its resource base at the Cusi Property in Chihuahua, Mexico.

Average Trading Volume: 11,792

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

For a thorough assessment of SICO stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue