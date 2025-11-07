Silver Tiger Metals Secures Approvals for El Tigre Project Construction

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Discover how TipRanks' ETF AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions

AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions Explore ETFs TipRanks' users love and see what insights the ETF AI Analyst reveals about the ones you follow.

Silver Tiger Metals ( (TSE:SLVR) ) has provided an announcement.

Silver Tiger Metals Inc. has received all necessary approvals from the Mexican Federal Environmental Department to proceed with the construction of the El Tigre Stockwork Silver-Gold Project in Sonora, Mexico. This development marks a significant step forward for the company, as the project is expected to deliver robust economic returns, including an after-tax NPV of $222 million and an IRR of 40%, with a projected mine life of nine years. The approval supports Silver Tiger’s strategy of enhancing local community well-being and environmental sustainability, potentially strengthening its position in the mining industry.

The most recent analyst rating on (TSE:SLVR) stock is a Buy with a C$1.10 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Silver Tiger Metals stock, see the TSE:SLVR Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on TSE:SLVR Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, TSE:SLVR is a Neutral.

Silver Tiger Metals faces significant financial hurdles with negative profitability and cash flow issues. However, recent financing and promising developments at the El Tigre Project offer potential for future growth. The technical analysis is neutral, and the valuation appears overvalued in light of financial performance. Overall, the stock’s score reflects these mixed factors.

To see Spark’s full report on TSE:SLVR stock, click here.

More about Silver Tiger Metals

Silver Tiger Metals Inc. is a Canadian company with over 29 years of experience in discovering, financing, and building large hydrothermal gold and silver mines in Mexico. The company owns the 28,414-hectare Historic El Tigre Mining District in Sonora, Mexico, and is committed to environmental, social, and governance practices.

Average Trading Volume: 1,581,728

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: C$306.8M

Learn more about SLVR stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue