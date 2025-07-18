Silver Storm Completes Strategic Acquisition of Till Capital

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Till Capital ( (TSE:TIL) ) has shared an update.

Silver Storm Mining Ltd. has successfully completed the acquisition of Till Capital Corporation through a court-approved plan of arrangement. This strategic move involved exchanging Till’s common shares for Silver Storm Units, enhancing Silver Storm’s market presence with additional shares, warrants, and contingent value rights. The arrangement signifies a significant expansion for Silver Storm, with the amalgamation expected to bolster its operations and market positioning, while Till’s shares will be delisted from the TSXV.

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, TSE:TIL is a Neutral.

Till Capital’s overall stock score of 41 reflects significant financial challenges, including continuous losses and declining revenues. Technical analysis points to weak momentum, and valuation metrics highlight profitability concerns. The lack of earnings call data and corporate events limits any potential positive reassessment.

More about Till Capital

Silver Storm Mining Ltd. is a company that holds advanced-stage silver projects located in Durango, Mexico. It acquired 100% of the La Parrilla Silver Mine Complex, a past producing operation with a 2,000 tpd mill and multiple mines, and holds a 100% interest in the San Diego Project, one of the largest undeveloped silver assets in Mexico.

Average Trading Volume: 5,822

Technical Sentiment Signal: Hold

Current Market Cap: C$7.34M

