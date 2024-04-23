Silver Storm Boosts Brand and Issues Stock Options

Golden Tag Resources (TSE:SVRS) has released an update.

Silver Storm Mining Ltd. has launched a 2024 brand awareness campaign to boost the visibility and trading volume of its shares, partnering with 121 Group and CEO.ca for investor outreach and marketing services. The company has also issued 12.8 million incentive stock options to key personnel at an exercise price of $0.165, with immediate vesting and a five-year term. This initiative underscores Silver Storm’s growth strategy following the recent acquisition of the La Parrilla Silver Mine Complex and ownership of the San Diego Project.

