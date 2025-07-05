Silver Bullet Mines Advances Idaho Mining and Secures Financing

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Silver Bullet Mines Corp ( (TSE:SBMI) ) has provided an update.

Silver Bullet Mines Corp. has located the historical opening to the Subrosa Mineralized Zone at the Washington Mine in Idaho, advancing its mining efforts and bringing production closer. The company has also closed a financing round of $858,899 to fund working capital and increase capacity in both Arizona and Idaho, while eliminating debt through the conversion of a promissory note to equity.

Spark’s Take on TSE:SBMI Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, TSE:SBMI is a Underperform.

Silver Bullet Mines Corp’s overall stock score is heavily impacted by its financial instability, marked by persistent losses and high leverage. While recent corporate developments and technical indicators offer some positive aspects, the company’s negative valuation metrics and financial health present significant risks.

More about Silver Bullet Mines Corp

Silver Bullet Mines Corp. is a mining company focused on the exploration and development of mineral properties. The company primarily deals with silver and gold mining, with operations in Idaho and Arizona.

Average Trading Volume: 85,500

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: C$16.31M

