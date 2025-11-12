Silence Therapeutics Reports Q3 2025 Financial Results

Silence Therapeutics Plc ( (SLN) ) has released its Q3 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Silence Therapeutics Plc presented to its investors.

Silence Therapeutics Plc is a biotechnology company specializing in the development of RNA therapeutics, focusing on gene silencing technologies to address diseases with significant unmet medical needs. The company operates primarily in the field of RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutics, targeting specific disease-associated genes in the liver using its proprietary mRNAi GOLD™ platform.

In its latest earnings report for the quarter ended September 30, 2025, Silence Therapeutics reported a net loss of $20.96 million, compared to a net loss of $35.54 million in the same period of the previous year. The company’s revenue for the quarter was $159,000, a significant decrease from $1.5 million in the previous year, primarily due to lower milestone payments from its collaboration agreements.

Key financial highlights include a decrease in cash and cash equivalents to $82.03 million from $121.33 million at the end of 2024. The company also reported a decrease in research and development expenses, which totaled $20.54 million for the quarter, reflecting ongoing efforts to streamline operations and focus on core projects. Silence Therapeutics continues to advance its pipeline, with its lead candidates, divesiran and zerlasiran, progressing through clinical trials.

Despite the financial challenges, Silence Therapeutics remains committed to its strategic goals, focusing on the development of its siRNA product candidates for cardiovascular, hematology, and rare diseases. The company anticipates the announcement of initial topline results from its ongoing Phase 2 clinical trial of divesiran in the third quarter of 2026.

Looking ahead, Silence Therapeutics’ management remains optimistic about the company’s prospects, emphasizing the potential of its mRNAi GOLD™ platform and the expected milestones from ongoing collaborations. The company is poised to continue its research and development efforts, with sufficient cash reserves to fund operations into 2028.

