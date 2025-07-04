SIIC Environment Holdings Enhances Board with New Appointment

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

The latest announcement is out from SIIC Environment Holdings ( (SG:BHK) ).

SIIC Environment Holdings Ltd. announced the appointment of Dr. Kimmis Pun Kim Ming as the lead independent non-executive director, along with changes in the composition of its board committees. Dr. Pun’s independence has been confirmed, ensuring compliance with relevant listing rules, which strengthens the company’s governance structure.

More about SIIC Environment Holdings

SIIC Environment Holdings Ltd. is a company incorporated in Singapore, operating in the environmental sector. It is listed on both the Hong Kong and Singapore stock exchanges, with a focus on providing environmental services.

