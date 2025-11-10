Signatureglobal Reports Q2 2025 Financial Results

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Discover how TipRanks' ETF AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions

AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions Explore ETFs TipRanks' users love and see what insights the ETF AI Analyst reveals about the ones you follow.

Signatureglobal (India) Limited ( (IN:SIGNATURE) ) has provided an update.

Signatureglobal (India) Limited has announced its unaudited financial results for the quarter and half-year ending on September 30, 2025. The company reported a total income from operations of Rs. 3,725.13 million for the quarter and Rs. 8,983.52 million for the six-month period. Despite a challenging economic environment, the company managed to maintain its market position, although it reported a net loss for the period. This financial disclosure is crucial for stakeholders as it provides insights into the company’s financial health and operational performance.

More about Signatureglobal (India) Limited

Signatureglobal (India) Limited operates in the real estate industry, focusing on developing residential and commercial properties. The company is known for its commitment to delivering quality projects with a focus on reliability and responsibility.

Average Trading Volume: 17,964

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: 148.5B INR

Learn more about SIGNATURE stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue