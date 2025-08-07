Sigma Solve Ltd Announces Dividend and Share Split Plans

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Sigma Solve Ltd ( (IN:SIGMA) ) has provided an announcement.

Sigma Solve Ltd’s Board of Directors has approved several key decisions during its meeting on August 6, 2025. These include the recommendation of a final dividend of Rs. 0.50 per share, approval of unaudited financial results for the quarter ending June 30, 2025, and a proposal to split the company’s equity shares. Additionally, appointments for secretarial auditors and other AGM-related matters were discussed. These actions are subject to shareholder approval and regulatory consents, potentially impacting the company’s market positioning and shareholder value.

More about Sigma Solve Ltd

Sigma Solve Ltd operates in the technology industry, providing software solutions and services. The company focuses on delivering innovative IT solutions to enhance business operations.

Average Trading Volume: 1,581

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

