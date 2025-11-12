Sigma Healthcare Director Increases Stake in Strategic Move

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst
- Discover how TipRanks' ETF AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions
- Explore ETFs TipRanks' users love and see what insights the ETF AI Analyst reveals about the ones you follow.
Sigma Healthcare Ltd ( (AU:SIG) ) has issued an announcement.
Sigma Healthcare Ltd announced a change in the director’s interest, with Annette Carey acquiring an additional 10,000 indirect securities through an on-market trade. This change increases her total holdings to 31,211 securities, reflecting a strategic move that may impact the company’s governance and stakeholder confidence.
The most recent analyst rating on (AU:SIG) stock is a Buy with a A$3.39 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Sigma Healthcare Ltd stock, see the AU:SIG Stock Forecast page.
More about Sigma Healthcare Ltd
Sigma Healthcare Ltd operates in the healthcare industry, focusing on the distribution of pharmaceutical products and services. It serves a broad market, including pharmacies and hospitals, by providing essential healthcare supplies and solutions.
Average Trading Volume: 23,405,709
Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy
Current Market Cap: A$35.71B
For an in-depth examination of SIG stock, go to TipRanks’ Overview page.