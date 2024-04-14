Sierra Rutile Advises Shareholders to Reject Takeover Bid

Sierra Rutile Holdings Limited (AU:SRX) has released an update.

Sierra Rutile Holdings Limited has issued a supplementary target statement advising shareholders to reject the unsolicited A$0.095 per share takeover offer from PRM Services LLC. The company’s directors unanimously recommend that shareholders take no action in response to PRM’s offer. The statement supplements the original target statement dated 8 April 2024 and has been lodged with the Australian Securities & Investments Commission.

