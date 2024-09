Sienna Senior Living (TSE:SIA) has released an update.

Sienna Senior Living has declared a monthly dividend of $0.078 per share for September 2024, which reflects an annualized payout of $0.936 per share. This dividend is set to be paid to shareholders on record by September 30, 2024, with the payment date on October 15, 2024. The dividends are also qualified as eligible for Canadian tax purposes.

