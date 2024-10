Sienna Senior Living (TSE:SIA) has released an update.

Sienna Senior Living successfully completed a $150 million offering of senior unsecured debentures with a 4.436% interest rate, aimed at strengthening their financial position. The proceeds will be used to repay existing debts and support corporate growth, aligning with the company’s expansion plans amid favorable demographic trends.

