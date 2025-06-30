Siemens Energy Completes €170 Million Share Buyback

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Siemens Energy ( (DE:ENR) ) has issued an announcement.

Siemens Energy AG has successfully completed its share buyback program, purchasing a total of 2,030,920 shares between May 12 and June 26, 2025, which represents 0.254% of its share capital. The buyback, conducted through the Frankfurt Stock Exchange, involved a total expenditure of approximately €170 million, reflecting the company’s strategic financial management and potential impact on shareholder value.

Siemens Energy AG is a prominent player in the energy sector, focusing on providing solutions for power generation, transmission, and renewable energy. The company is engaged in developing technologies that support the transition to sustainable energy systems and operates in various markets worldwide.

