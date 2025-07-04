Siemens Energy Announces Voting Rights Change Post HPS Acquisition

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Siemens Energy ( (DE:ENR) ) has shared an update.

Siemens Energy AG announced a voluntary group notification regarding a change in voting rights due to a group restructure following the acquisition of HPS Investment Partners. This notification, involving BlackRock, Inc., indicates a slight increase in the total voting rights percentage, reflecting the company’s strategic restructuring efforts to enhance its market position and stakeholder engagement.

The most recent analyst rating on (DE:ENR) stock is a Hold with a EUR32.80 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Siemens Energy stock, see the DE:ENR Stock Forecast page.

More about Siemens Energy

Siemens Energy AG is a leading company in the energy sector, based in Munich, Germany. It specializes in the production and supply of energy technologies and services, focusing on sustainable and efficient energy solutions. The company is listed on various stock exchanges including the regulated market in Frankfurt and the free market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hannover, Munich, Stuttgart, and Tradegate.

Average Trading Volume: 2,811,794

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: €72.39B

